So Beautiful
Home > So Beautiful

Zara “Curvy” Campaign Causes Backlash On Twitter

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Spanish based clothing company, Zara has made a lot of people upset with its most recent campaign. The add features two slender models posing side by side with the words “Love Your Curves” posted in the picture, assumingly in an effort to boost a campaign for curvy women.

According to different reactions. The ad showed poor representation of full-figured women. Irish radio personality Muirean O’Connell, especially took offense to the campaign and posted her thoughts on Twitter, shaming the international company for the women they chose to use while pointing out she has nothing against the models themselves. “It’s nothing against their body frames at all or how they look, they look like beautiful, beautiful women,” she told CNN. “It’s the marketing campaign behind it.”

Others also shared their thoughts, pointing out that Zara should be more careful in the images they produce, especially with the fight against eating disorders and the recognition of Eating Disorder Awareness Week. Zara has yet to give a response to the backlash.

Beauties, if you are looking for curvy, trendy, fashion, check out our Hello Live with Fashion To Figure! Use promo code HelloBeautiful for 10% off!

DON’T MISS:

Black Hair Matters: Zara Employee Accuses Store Of Discriminating Against Her Braided Hair

GET THE LOOK: This Fringe Jacket J.Lo Rocked Is Now Available In Plus Size

Plus Size Model Marquita Pring Lands Spot On Maybelline Campaign

The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready

26 photos Launch gallery

The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready

Continue reading The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready

The 27 Best Plus Size Swimsuits On The Internet To Help You Get Beach Body Ready

Gone are the days of only boring black swimsuits for our curvy ladies. We've featured the 27 best bathing suits that will have you looking flawless. There is something for everyone ranging from sizes 8 to 28 and even options under $20.00! Enjoy.

Curvy Women , Fashion , plus size , plus size fashion , style , Zara

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 19 hours ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 23 hours ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 2 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 2 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 2 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 4 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 5 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 5 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 5 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 5 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 5 days ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 6 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 6 days ago
Photos