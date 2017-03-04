SharifDKingLive August Alsina – Lonely (Video)

New Orleans Native August Alsina, drops the visuals for his lead single lonely off upcoming album “Drugs” set to be released later in the year. August has developed a creative approach with this video. Watching August Alsina run through the aisles,interacting with multiple people and being able to make an impact on every one in the video brought a new energy to life. Watch the “Lonely’ video below.

