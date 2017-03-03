Music
Trending
Home > Music

Chris Brown Reportedly Drugged & Out Of Control Since Manager Quit

1 hour ago

Nia Noelle
Leave a comment
Big Show At The Joe Concert, Detroit, Michigan

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Chris Brown is reportedly in a drug-fueled downward spiral since manager quit on him.

Last year, Chris Brown‘d manager Mike Guirguis quit and sued the singer for allegedly beating him to the point of hospitalization. According to The New York Daily News, Mike G alleges that Brown invited him into a small room one night and sucker punched him.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Now, Billboard reports that, without Guirguis staying his hand, the singer has plunged in a drug-addled spiral of self-destruction. Sources say even his bodyguards cower before Breezy.

“Once he did what he did to Mike G, there was no structure,” that former security team member says. “We had no manager telling us what to do or where we were going. He would make people sleep on the bus [instead of hotels] when he was mad at them. He was threatening people and cops. He was calling himself the devil.”

The scathing report states that several of his employees have quit over the past year including tour manager Nancy Ghosh, whom the report states he threatened to beat up. His personal publicist Nicole Perna bounced when Brown accused her of not doing enough to promote his clothing line Black Pyramid.

 

Finish this story [here]

 

chris brown , drugs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 16 hours ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 22 hours ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 day ago
TV Roundup: Tatyana Ali’s ‘The Real’ Lawsuit, New…
 2 days ago
An Oprah Winfrey 2020 Presidential Run Could Really Happen
 2 days ago
Are T.I. & Tiny Calling Off Their Divorce?
 2 days ago
Coachella Found A Replacement For Beyoncé And Twitter…
 2 days ago
Xscape Announces Official Reunion With All Original Members
 3 days ago
'Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood' Advance Screening
#SharifDKingLive Love And Hip Hop Atlanta Returns LHHATL
 3 days ago
Reginea's 'All White' Sweet 16 Birthday Party
#SharifDKingLive Rich Gang Ft. Young Thug & Birdman…
 3 days ago
Here’s How The 2017 Academy Awards Made History
 4 days ago
Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” To Bank $30.5 Million…
 4 days ago
The Blackest Moments Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
 4 days ago
‘Moonlight’ Got Steve Harvey’d At the Oscars And…
 4 days ago
Photos