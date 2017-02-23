9 O'Clock News
This May Be Proof That Chris Brown ABUSED Karrueche

5 hours ago

Karrueche is saying that Chris Brown physically abused her and this woman may be able to prove it.

While many Chris Brown fans have been divided over the news that his ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran filed for a restraining order earlier this week due to fears he would act on his plans to kill her, Tran has the support of at least one person, her neighbor, singer KayCola who took to Twitter to defend her.

Kay claims that she overheard Karrueche’s screams countless times and even called the police on Breezy herself, pretty much to no avail. She also blasted fans of Brown, too caught up in their love for him to acknowledge even the possibility of wrongdoing on his part.

