Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

#SharifDKingLive French Montana Ft. Migos, Chris Brown – “Hold Up” (Video)

30 mins ago

On Air With Sharif
Leave a comment

French Montana calls on Chris Brown and Migos for a Hip Hop,Trap & RNB collaboration. French Montana talks up his love for lean while releasing some of his current issues.I’m wondering if French, C Breezy and Migos will come together to release an official video. Watch Chris Brown, Migos, and French Montana in their “Hold Up” video below.

 

 

Sharif D. King Live on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM-MIDNITE

5 photos Launch gallery

Sharif D. King Live on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM-MIDNITE

Continue reading #SharifDKingLive French Montana Ft. Migos, Chris Brown – “Hold Up” (Video)

Sharif D. King Live on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM-MIDNITE

Listen to Radio & TV Personality "King Sharif" on 101.1 The Wiz Weekdays 7PM- Midnite.

 

#FollowTheCrown

http://www.Twitter.com/SharifDKing

http://www.Facebook.com/OfficialSharifDKing

http://www.Instagram.com/SharifDKing

Snapchat – SharifDKing

#CBE , #Video , 101.1 The Wiz , chris brown , coke boys , Coke Boys Ent , french montana , HIP-HOP , Hold Up , King Sharif , King Sharif 7 to 12 , Migos , Music , On Air With Sharif , On Air With Sharif D. King , rap , Sharif D. king Live , Sharif D. King on TV , Sharif King , wiz nation , wiz nation cincy

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 day ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 4 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 4 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 5 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 6 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 6 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 6 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 7 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 1 week ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 1 week ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 1 week ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 1 week ago
Photos