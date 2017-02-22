SharifDKingLive French Montana Ft. Migos, Chris Brown – “Hold Up” (Video)

French Montana calls on Chris Brown and Migos for a Hip Hop,Trap & RNB collaboration. French Montana talks up his love for lean while releasing some of his current issues.I’m wondering if French, C Breezy and Migos will come together to release an official video. Watch Chris Brown, Migos, and French Montana in their “Hold Up” video below.

