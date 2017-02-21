Be Careful What You Post On Social Media!!!

Be careful what you post …
A North Carolina woman was denied coverage by an insurance company … because of a Facebook photo of her dog. The trouble occurred because the insurance company checked out her Facebook page, and noticed she had a breed they deemed dangerous. (Refinery 29)
Fasho Thoughts:
- Has a Facebook post/photo ever gotten you in trouble? Has it cost you a job? Promotion? Date?
- How careful are you about what you post and who can see it?
Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
19 photos Launch gallery
Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media
1. BeyonceSource:Instagram 1 of 19
2. Lil MoSource:Lil Mo Instragram 2 of 19
3. Eudoxiee BridgesSource:Eudoxiee Instagram 3 of 19
4. Evelyn LozadaSource:Instagram 4 of 19
5. Zena Foster (the mother of Tank’s children)Source:Instagram 5 of 19
6. Phaedra ParksSource:Instagram 6 of 19
7. Alicia KeysSource:Instagam 7 of 19
8. Kourtney KardashianSource:Instagram 8 of 19
9. Amber RoseSource:Instagram 9 of 19
10. Kim ZolciackSource:Instagram 10 of 19
11. Monica BrownSource:Instagram 11 of 19
12. RasheedaSource:Instagram 12 of 19
13. Kelly RowlandSource:Instagram 13 of 19
14. Kim KardashianSource:Instagram 14 of 19
15. Tamar BraxtonSource:Instagram 15 of 19
16. CiaraSource:Instagram 16 of 19
17. Keke WyattSource:Instagram 17 of 19
18. BeyonceSource:Tumblr 18 of 19
19. Bec JeffersonSource:Instagram 19 of 19
comments – Add Yours