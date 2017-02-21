Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Be Careful What You Post On Social Media!!!

5 hours ago

Don Juan Fasho
Leave a comment

Be careful what you post …

A North Carolina woman was denied coverage by an insurance company … because of a Facebook photo of her dog. The trouble occurred because the insurance company checked out her Facebook page, and noticed she had a breed they deemed dangerous.  (Refinery 29)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Has a Facebook post/photo ever gotten you in trouble? Has it cost you a job? Promotion? Date?
  • How careful are you about what you post and who can see it?
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

19 photos Launch gallery

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Continue reading Be Careful What You Post On Social Media!!!

Oh Baby! Moms Who Showed Off Their Baby Bumps On Social Media

Be , Careful , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , on , post , social media , What , You

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
11 Reasons We Are Thankful For President Barack Obama
 1 day ago
Michael Jordan’s 10 Most Legendary Games & The…
 4 days ago
23 Facts That Will Make You The Ultimate…
 4 days ago
Toya Wright Talks Living With Painful Fibroids In…
 5 days ago
Extra Butter: Tracy Morgan & ‘Fist Fight’ Costar…
 5 days ago
FOX And AMC Theaters To Offer Free Screenings…
 6 days ago
Hard To Play Gay? Queen Latifah Explains…
 6 days ago
Omarosa Reveals Secret Recording Of White House Dispute…
 6 days ago
HBO’s ‘The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks’ Starring…
 7 days ago
Solange Voices Opinion Over Beyoncé Grammy Loss
 7 days ago
Getting To Know Cardi B: ‘God Put The…
 7 days ago
These Celebrity Couples Didn’t Make It To Valentine’s…
 7 days ago
Couple lying in bed together
Trending
Romantic R&B Valentine’s Day Playlist
 1 week ago
Everyone And Their Mama Was Proud Of Chance…
 1 week ago
Photos