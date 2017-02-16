Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive MadeinTYO Ft. Big Sean – “Skateboard P” Remix (Video)

51 mins ago

On Air With Sharif
MadeinTYO links with Big Sean for the ‘Skaetboard P” remix video. MadeinTYO brings out the Pastelle Varsity jacket alongside Sean Don who brings out his vintage style flashing the jewels and futuristic cars through out the video. Sean and TYO put on a dope Skaters turnup with a bunch of girls,liquor and trill skaters running through out their mansion. This visual was just in time, seeing as though MadeinTYO has decided to join Big Sean for the “I Decided” Tour kicking off in March. Watch MadeinTYO and Big Sean putting on for “SkateBoard P” Remix below.

 

 

