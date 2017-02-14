10 Valentines Day Break-Up Songs

It’s Valentines Day and you would think that means a time for love, right? Well, for some of yes and some no.
Some people are just getting over break-ups or just got dumped for Valentine’s Day. I know we all have our favorite break-up song that we like to compare to our relationships, so I listed ten below that you may want to throw into your playlist today.
Beyonce- “Irreplaceable”
Beyonce- Lost Your Mind
Mary J. Blige- Not Gone Cry
Jay-Z- Song Cry
Mya- Case Of The Ex
Changing Faces- G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.
Rihanna- Take A Bow
Keyshia Cole- I should’ve Cheated
Ashanti Foolish
Method Man & D’Angelo- Break Up To Make Ups
Toni Braxton- Just Be A Man About It
