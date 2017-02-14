10 Valentines Day Break-Up Songs

It’s Valentines Day and you would think that means a time for love, right? Well, for some of yes and some no.

Some people are just getting over break-ups or just got dumped for Valentine’s Day. I know we all have our favorite break-up song that we like to compare to our relationships, so I listed ten below that you may want to throw into your playlist today.

Beyonce- “Irreplaceable”

Beyonce- Lost Your Mind

Mary J. Blige- Not Gone Cry

Jay-Z- Song Cry

Mya- Case Of The Ex

Changing Faces- G.H.E.T.T.O.U.T.

Rihanna- Take A Bow

Keyshia Cole- I should’ve Cheated

Ashanti Foolish

Method Man & D’Angelo- Break Up To Make Ups

Toni Braxton- Just Be A Man About It

