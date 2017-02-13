Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here

Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here

Blue Ivy Carter attended the Grammy Awards and all eyes were on the 5 year old as she cheered her mother on surrounded by family from the front row of the show.

But everyone couldn’t help but notice how cute she looked in her bubble gum pink suit and sparkly purse and wonder who was she wearing?  Well we did some digging and found out that Blue was wearing Gucci all while paying homage to Prince of the Purple Rain Days.  See the similarities?

 

The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Lester Cohen / Getty

Prince Live In LA

Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty

Blue’s Gucci blazer cost $765 and her matching Gucci pants cost $335 totally over one thousand dollars!  And we can’t leave out the cute Gucci Cat Clutch that sells for $2490 and cute Doc Martin Boots that run $75.  So yes that means Blue Ivy’s look will run you over $3500 dollars!

But Blue wasn’t the only little diva wearing the bubble gum pink Gucci suit at the Grammy Awards.  ScHool Boy Q brought his daughter as his date and she had on the exact same suit!


