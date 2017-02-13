Blue Ivy Pays Homage to Prince in Gucci! Get the Look Here

Blue Ivy Carter attended the Grammy Awards and all eyes were on the 5 year old as she cheered her mother on surrounded by family from the front row of the show.
But everyone couldn’t help but notice how cute she looked in her bubble gum pink suit and sparkly purse and wonder who was she wearing? Well we did some digging and found out that Blue was wearing Gucci all while paying homage to Prince of the Purple Rain Days. See the similarities?
Source: Lester Cohen / Getty
Source: Michael Ochs Archives / Getty
Blue’s
Gucci blazer cost $765 and her matching Gucci pants cost $335 totally over one thousand dollars! And we can’t leave out the cute Gucci Cat Clutch that sells for $2490 and cute Doc Martin Boots that run $75. So yes that means Blue Ivy’s look will run you over $3500 dollars!
But Blue wasn’t the only little diva wearing the bubble gum pink Gucci suit at the Grammy Awards. ScHool Boy Q brought his daughter as his date and she had on the exact same suit!
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
1. See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]
2. See Beyonce’s Pregnant Grammy Performance [video]
3. Blue Ivy at the 2017 Grammys
4. Blue Ivy at the 2017 Grammys
5. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
6. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
7. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
8. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
9. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
10. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
11. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
12. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
13. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
14. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
15. 🍋❤️
16. 40 Millions Worth.💍
17. 💙💙
18. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
19. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
20. We Love Blue Ivy Carter
21. Jay Z & Blue #CFDAAwards
22. Blue 😂 🙅📸
23. #CDFAAwards
24. #CFDAAwards #FashionIconAward
25. #Beyonce, Jay Z & Blue leaving 'The Angry Birds Movie' in the Hamptons – May 30
26. 🍋❤️
🍋❤️
27. Blue Ivy Carter
28. Blue Ivy Carter
29. Blue Ivy Carter
30. Coming to America🎃
31. Blue Ivy Carter
32. Blue Ivy Carter
34. We love Blue Ivy Carter
35. We love Blue Ivy Carter
36. We love Blue Ivy Carter
37. The Carters
38. The real cover girl 💙💙 My delicious Blue Blue at 11 months.
39. Blue Ivy Carter
40. Happy Valentine's Day 🐝🐝💋💋
41. We love Blue Ivy Carter
42. 😜❤️😘💋
43. We love Blue Ivy Carter
44. Sending love to Mothers around the world.
45. We love Blue Ivy Carter
46. Happy Sunday
47. 💙
48. We Love Blue Ivy
49. We Love Blue Ivy
50. Blue & her cousin Julez at Mama Tina's wedding!
51. Blue Ivy Carter
52. Blue Ivy Carter
53. Blue Ivy Carter
54. Blue Ivy Carter
55. Blue Ivy Carter
56. Blue Ivy Carter
57. Blue Ivy Carter
58. Blue Ivy Carter
59. Blue Ivy Carter
60. Blue Ivy Carter
61. Blue Ivy Carter
62. Blue Ivy Carter
63. Blue Ivy Carter
64. Blue Ivy Carter
65. Blue Ivy Carter
66. Blue Ivy Carter
67. Blue Ivy Carter & Beyonce
68. Blue Ivy Carter
69. Blue Ivy Carter
70. Blue Ivy Carter
71. Blue Ivy Carter
72. Blue Ivy Carter
73. Blue Ivy Carter
74. Blue Ivy Carter
75. Blue Ivy Carter
76. Blue Ivy Carter
77. Blue Ivy Carter
78. Blue Ivy Carter
79. Blue Ivy Carter
80. Blue Ivy Carter
81. Blue Ivy Carter
82. Blue Ivy Carter
83. Blue Ivy Carter
84. Blue Ivy Carter
85. rs_500x281-140824202130-tumblr_nauefoxpop1qh9nffo1_500
86. Blue Ivy Carter
87. Blue Ivy Carter
88. Blue Ivy Carter
89. Blue Ivy Carter
90. Blue Ivy Carter
91. Blue Ivy Carter
92. Blue Ivy Carter
93. Blue Ivy Carter
94. Blue Ivy Carter
95. Blue Ivy Carter
96. Blue Ivy Carter
97. Blue Ivy Carter
