Photo by

Music
[New Music] DJ Khaled Featuring Jay Z & Beyonce "Shining"

2 hours ago

Nia Noelle
The 59th GRAMMY Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

You know Jay Z and Beyonce couldn’t leave you without some new music after the Grammy awards. The Husband and Wife joins DJ Khaled for the new track “Shining” which will appear on the social media king’s new album “Grateful.” Khaled wasn’t playing when he said this might be his best work.

Of course you have to head over to Tidal to hear Jay and Bey but we got you.

beyonce , DJ Khaled , jay-z

Photos