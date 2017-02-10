OnAirWithSharif Big Sean – “Halfway Off The Balcony” (Video)

Big Sean has already released his “I Decided” Album, a dope body of work with meaning. The Album has served as inspiration and motivation for many since the album has dropped. Now, Big Sean gives the official “Halfway Off The Balcony” video which also happens to be one of my favorites on this project. Watch Sean Don, Halfway off the balcony explaining his story while roaming the dark streets under the bright lights.
