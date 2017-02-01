Confirmed: Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins! [PHOTOS]

Queen Bey is pregnant! Not just with another little one in the oven, but two. Twins…

Beyonce confirmed her pregnancy on Instagram, noting:

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

Peep her reveal photo below!

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

