Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship

The former First Daughter has a very bright future ahead of her!

9 hours ago

Danielle Jennings
Leave a comment

As the world mourns The First Family officially leaving the White House, it might be hard to have any positive thoughts, but this good news about the lovely Malia Obama just might help.

Barack and Malia Obama

Source: Getty / Getty


Already on her way to Harvard, smart and beautiful Malia Obama has earned herself an internship that is the stuff of Hollywood dreams. The Grio reports that the 18-year-old is set to intern with Hollywood heavyweight, producer Harvey Weinstein.

This isn’t Malia’s first time interning throughout Hollywood though, as she had a previous internship on the set of HBO’s “Girls” and a job as a production assistant on the CBS show “Extant” starring Halle Berry. There is no doubt that she will excel at this internship just as she has at positions in the past. She is also proving all the naysayers wrong when it was announced that she would take a gap year from college after she graduated last spring.

The internship won’t start immediately however, as the Obama’s are officially headed on vacation in Palm Springs, California. After a stellar eight years and a grueling 2016 election, they definitely deserve the rest. Congrats to Malia and the entire Obama family!

 

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922683/cuba-gooding-jr-divorce/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2922563/top-highlighters/

Barack Obama , celebrity news , College News , Malia Obama , michelle obama , political news , the Obamas

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Malia Obama Earns Coveted Hollywood Internship
 9 hours ago
Announcer Who Referred To Venus Williams As A…
 9 hours ago
Watch: Anti-Trump Supporters Get Pepper Sprayed During Pre-Inauguration…
 15 hours ago
ESPN Announcer Likens Venus Williams To A ‘Gorilla’
 1 day ago
Trump Staff: Kanye West Not ‘Traditionally American’ Enough…
 1 day ago
ABC Orders Another Series From Shonda Rhimes
 1 day ago
Tupac Shakur Biopic ‘All Eyez On Me’ Sets…
 3 days ago
2015 BET Awards - Show
Floyd Mayweather Sits Down With Adrian Broner At…
 6 days ago
Kodak Black
Kodak Black’s Weirdest Interview Will Have You Like What!!!!
 7 days ago
Taraji P. Henson To Star As Hit Woman…
 1 week ago
‘Atlanta’ Season 2 Officially Delayed Until 2018
 1 week ago
Jenifer Lewis Reveals On Social Media She Was…
 1 week ago
Oprah Covers ‘PEOPLE’ Magazine And Gushes Over 42-LB…
 1 week ago
Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Reveals The Truth Behind Jay…
 1 week ago