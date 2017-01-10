Kodak Black Challenges Lil Wayne to a Fight: “I’ma Beat His Stupid A**” [VIDEO]

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rapper Kodak Black is fresh outta jail but is already starting some mess by challenging Lil Wayne to a fight via social media. Why? There’s a few reasons why….

Social media dragged him for calling himself the best rapper alive. So he thinks if he wins this fight he will be declared the best rapper alive. Because Chris Brown and Soulja Boy are doing it (stupid right)

Watch the video

The craziest thing bout this is that Kodak Black hasn’t even released an album yet! So how are you the greatest rapper live with no album? Hopefully Lil Wayne will carry on with his business and ignore this challenge