WTFasho Can A App Improve Your Sex Life???

Now that 2017 is under way, you might be motivated to improve yourself, maybe to have a healthier lifestyle or maybe to make more money. If your focus is on improving your performance in the sack, believe it or not, there’s an app for that. The app — which is called Pea — has a virtual sexual therapist that guides users through different training modules to improve stamina and endurance, second by second, minute by minute. (Metro)
Talk About It:
- On one hand, this is an embarrassing problem to have to solve.
- On the other hand, all skills can be improved with practice, so take the embarrassment out it.
- Even if you are embarrassed, it’s an app… Which means you can use it in the privacy of your own home.
