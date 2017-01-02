Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For Homophobic Comments

Frank Ocean ‘s mom is not here for gospel singer Kim Burrell and her comments about the LGBT community.

The singer called homosexuals “disgusting perverts” and spent the last day of last year trying to convince others how to feel about the topic. The gospel singer preached, “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

Frank Ocean’s mom had a few worlds for Burrell. She took to Twitter to vent her frustration, jokingly tweeting:

Me: Son, can we crop Kim Burrells voice out of your song?? — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

I mean damn. Hypocrisy and the inciting of hate pisses me off. Opportunistic &?%#€!! — katonya breaux (@katonya) January 1, 2017

In other words, mama Ocean don’t play that when it comes to anything that may affect her son. As you may recall, Frank revealed that he was gay just a few hours before the release of his debut album.