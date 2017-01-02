Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For Homophobic Comments

Mama don't play.

12 hours ago

Nia Noelle
1 reads
Leave a comment

USA - TIME 100 Gala, TIME's 100 Most Influential People In The World In New York

Source: Lars Niki / Getty


Frank Ocean‘s mom is not here for gospel singer Kim Burrell and her comments about the LGBT community.

The singer called homosexuals “disgusting perverts” and spent the last day of last year trying to convince others how to feel about the topic. The gospel singer preached, “You as a man, you open your mouth and take a man’s penis in your face, you are perverted… You are a woman and will shake your face in another woman’s breast, you are perverted.”

Frank Ocean’s mom had a few worlds for Burrell. She took to Twitter to vent her frustration, jokingly tweeting:

In other words, mama Ocean don’t play that when it comes to anything that may affect her son. As you may recall, Frank revealed that he was gay just a few hours before the release of his debut album.

Frank Ocean For Band Of Outsiders (PHOTOS)

4 photos Launch gallery

Frank Ocean For Band Of Outsiders (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Frank Ocean For Band Of Outsiders (PHOTOS)

Frank Ocean For Band Of Outsiders (PHOTOS)


 

Frank Ocean , GOSPEL , homophobia , katonya , Kim Burrell , Singer

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Travis Scott Kicks His DJ Off Stage
 11 hours ago
Did Jennifer Lopez Shade Mariah Carey Over Her…
 12 hours ago
Frank Ocean’s Mother Rips Into Kim Burrell For…
 12 hours ago
Mariah Carey’s Reps Claim Her New Year’s Fail…
 13 hours ago
Hello, 2017: How Celebrities Spent New Year’s Eve
 1 day ago
A Sex Tape Starring Orlando Brown Has Leaked…
 1 day ago
Watch: Don Lemon Gets Drunk AF During LIVE…
 1 day ago
Watch: Mariah Carey’s Disastrous New Year’s Eve Performance…
 1 day ago
Report: Khloé Kardashian Called Her Lawyers After Learning…
 2 days ago
Kenya Moore Pops Off On A Home Intruder…
 2 days ago
Is This Proof That Kylie Jenner Photoshopped Her…
 2 days ago
Go Home, Girl: Ronda Rousey’s Career Ended In…
 2 days ago
Watch! Trey Songz Arrested After Going Berserk On…
 4 days ago
Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop:…
 4 days ago