Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Why Meagan Good Is Gushing Over Her Husband For Her New Role [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

1 day ago

101.1 The WIZ
7 reads
Leave a comment


Ever since Meagan Good and hubby DeVon Franklin got together, life seems to have become bright and beautiful for both halves of the couple. Most of us have heard about their romantic quest for true love in Meagan’s book, “The Wait,” which details how waiting for marriage to have sex helped them build a stronger relationship.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Well, it looks like that strong relationship is about to pay off big for Meagan Good, who landed herself a pretty major role, with her hubby in the executive producer seat. Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: DeVon Franklin Explains How Celibacy Helped His Relationship With Meagan Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Meagan Good Opens Up About Racism She Experienced In Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Meagan Good On Maintaining Her Faith In Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]


Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!

34 photos Launch gallery

Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!

Continue reading Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!

Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!

Devon Franklin , Executive Producer , foxy brown , Gary's Tea , Hulu , meagan good , New , role , TV

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tiny Files For Divorce From Husband T.I.
 16 hours ago
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 14
Plies Has Christmas Tree Rules (Video)
 2 days ago
Phaedra Parks To Pay $100k In Divorce Restitution
 4 days ago
Melanin Magic: The Best New Black-Led TV Shows…
 5 days ago
Paula Patton Posts Loving Tribute To Alan Thicke…
 7 days ago
Viola Davis To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk…
 1 week ago
Lil Kim Claps Back At Skin Bleaching Accusations
 1 week ago
Beyonce Shows Her Christmas Cheer With ‘Sleigh Ride’…
 1 week ago
Michelle Obama Talks Racial Divide And Theory Of…
 2 weeks ago
Adrienne Bailon And Israel Houghton Sing Christmas Duet…
 2 weeks ago
Serena Williams And Common Sit Down For ESPN…
 2 weeks ago
Teyana Taylor Gives All The Feels In Birthday…
 2 weeks ago
Tiffany ‘New York’ Pollard Is Getting Her Own…
 2 weeks ago
Jay-Z’s 6-Part Documentary Series On Kalief Browder Drops…
 2 weeks ago