Why Meagan Good Is Gushing Over Her Husband For Her New Role [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Ever since Meagan Good and hubby DeVon Franklin got together, life seems to have become bright and beautiful for both halves of the couple. Most of us have heard about their romantic quest for true love in Meagan’s book, “The Wait,” which details how waiting for marriage to have sex helped them build a stronger relationship.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Well, it looks like that strong relationship is about to pay off big for Meagan Good, who landed herself a pretty major role, with her hubby in the executive producer seat. Click on the audio player to hear Gary With Da Tea explain more about this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea.
Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: DeVon Franklin Explains How Celibacy Helped His Relationship With Meagan Good [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Meagan Good Opens Up About Racism She Experienced In Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Meagan Good On Maintaining Her Faith In Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
34 photos Launch gallery
1. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
1 of 34
2. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
2 of 34
3. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
3 of 34
4. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
4 of 34
5. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
5 of 34
6. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
6 of 34
7. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
7 of 34
8. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
8 of 34
9. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
9 of 34
10. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
10 of 34
11. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
11 of 34
12. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
12 of 34
13. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
13 of 34
14. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
14 of 34
15. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
15 of 34
16. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
16 of 34
17. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
17 of 34
18. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR
18 of 34
19. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
19 of 34
20. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
20 of 34
21. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
21 of 34
22. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:Instagram
22 of 34
23. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)
23 of 34
24. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
24 of 34
25. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
25 of 34
26. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!-4
Source:PR Photos
26 of 34
27. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
27 of 34
28. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
28 of 34
29. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
29 of 34
30. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
30 of 34
31. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
31 of 34
32. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
32 of 34
33. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
33 of 34
34. Happy Birthday Meagan Good: 34 Of Her Hottest Looks Ever!
Source:PR Photos
34 of 34