Gigantic Spider Caught On Video Eating Mouse [VIDEO]

We are so grossed out that we had to share this video that an Australian man captured over the weekend of a gigantic spider dragging a mouse to eat!  This by far is one of the most horrific things we’ve seen in our lives and had to do some investigating if this was real!  Scary party is it is!  The type of spider is called a Huntsman often referred to as a giant crab spider with a leg span of 10-12 inches!

The craziest thing about this entire story is that the man who captured the video updated his Facebook followers telling them that they’ve “adopted” the spider as the household pet and have named him Hermie.

Running for the fly swatter right now!

