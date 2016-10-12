‘Martin’ Star Tommy Is Dead??

There have been a lot of mixed stories circulating about ‘Martin’ cast member Tommy Ford. While people are still questioning if Tommy has a job, his health condition has become a serious one as well.

All of these reports (some now deleted) are WRONG. Tommy Ford is NOT DEAD.

PLEASE keep him in your prayers.

Many celebrities took to their twitter’s to send condolences to Tommy and his family claiming he already passed. BUT his wife cleared the air and said he is in critical condition. He is still living.

Tommy is currently “…on life support at an Atlanta hospital after an aneurysm ruptured in his abdomen … his wife tellsTMZ.

Ford has been hospitalized since Sunday and his health has declined ever since.

He is currently on life support and is not expected to make it through the day. ” – TMZ

