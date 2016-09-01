Teyana Taylor instantly became an internet sensation Sunday night when Kanye West premiered his new video Fade staring Taylor. Why? Because she looks amazing! Women all over the world have been inspired to get in the gym and get that Teyana Taylor body! So everybody wants to know how did she do it especially since she gave birth to her daughter last year!
Taylor recently did an interview with E News! spilling the beans on how she go her amazing body in shape! Sad to say some people are just blessed because Taylor does NOT go to the gym and she DOESN’T diet! Not fair!!!
Dancing is my workout. I just dance. I almost feel like dance is so underrated in the fitness world. — Teyana Taylor
Taylor claims that eating healthy isn’t her thing and she eats everything! Taylor didn’t even prep for the new video opportunity stating that she only found out three weeks before the shoot date. Clearly God blessed her with great genetics and she is living the fit life that us regular folk sweat like crazy to only dream about!
Cheers to Teyana and enjoy the video one more time!
Teyana Taylor Spills The Beans On How She Got that Body! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com