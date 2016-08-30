Police Standoff at Chris Brown’s Home [VIDEO]

According to TMZ police were called to the home of Chris Brown at 3am this morning after a call from a woman claiming that a gun was pulled on her. Police are waiting to obtain a search warrant outside of Brown’s home. At some point a duffle bag was thrown outside of a window of the home. Reports are saying that the bag contained weapons and drugs.

Brown is in the home posting to his Instagram account appearing to be calm but annoyed with the situation.

Several other news outlets have used Facebook Live to report from the scene:

