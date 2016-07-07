CLOSE
WOW, Black Man Killed During Traffic Stop!

32-year-old Philando Castile, was shot by police in suburban Minneapolis, Minn. after being stopped for a broken tail light.

Castile’s girlfriend, Diamond Reynolds began streaming  a live video to Facebook from the car in which she she was driving when her boyfriend was shot with her 4-year-old daughter in the backseat.

Wow, This is the second fatal encounter between police and a black man this week.

