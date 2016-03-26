Man Steals A BMW He Tried To Pay For With An EBT Card

Wooooow! EBT got this man going crazy!

“A 36-year-old Florida man now faces grand theft auto charges after police say he stole a BMW he attempted to pay for by using a combination of his credit an EBT card.

The Martin County Sheriff’s office said managers at the Pompano Beach auto dealership denied Nicholas Jackson’s payment method. Jackson then returned to the dealership that night and boosted the $60,000 vehicle and more than 60 sets of keys.

Law enforcement officials quickly pieced together the situation after responding to a suspicious person’s report, and discovered it was Jackson who was the culprit behind the stolen vehicle. Detectives say despite his efforts, Jackson didn’t get very far because he didn’t have enough money to fill up the BMW’s gas tank.” via

