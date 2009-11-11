How To Thank A Veteran On Veterans Day

VIA: WCPO.com

Wednesday, November 11, 2009 is Veterans Day in the United States, a federal and state holiday intended to provide Americans with an opportunity to thank those who fought for the country.

If you’re not sure exactly how to do so, here are several ways to thank veterans that we found by browsing the web.

Go to your local VFW and ask if you can make a donation, either by money or donation of your time. If you have a family member that serves in the armed forces you could make a donation in his or her honor. (eHow.com)

At work, ask your CEO or a senior staff member to send an email message thanking the veterans in your workplace, and the vets who are family members of employees. (history.com)

If you see a soldier in uniform or anything that makes you think he or she was one (most retired soldiers will wear hats showing the conflict they were in, ships they served on, or branch of service) stop and thank that person for his or her service. A handshake is almost never turned away. (eHow.com)

Make time and donate your time to the USO. This organization is sponsored around the word to bring a little piece of home to a soldier who is away from home. They too would take a money donation if you chose to. (eHow.com)

History.com offers free Thank a Veteran at Work announcements online to customize, download and print. Click here to find these flyers and display them in offices, kitchens or other public locations.

announcements online to customize, download and print. Click here to find these flyers and display them in offices, kitchens or other public locations. If you do not know a veteran, make it a point to seek them out at veteran’s organizations; Disabled American Veterans, Paralyzed Veterans of America, even at the Veteran’s Affairs Buildings and Clinics. There they may be awaiting approval for treatment, or medical procedures, or just hanging out with old buddies. Many vets have never heard the words “Thank you for your service to our country,” and it would surely make them feel good. And so will you for having said it. (eHow.com)

Fly the flag proudly. No matter where you are, or what you are doing, you can fly the flag on November 11. Many people have given their lives to defend what this flag stands for, and many are now working every day to defend our freedom. They deserve to be honored in this way. (eHow.com)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: