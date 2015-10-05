What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Macklemore Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter… And More

Macklemore is taking on fatherhood like a pro.
The rapper shared an adorable photo of himself napping next to his brand new baby girl Sloane Ava Simone Haggerty. Sloane was born this past May, and she’s Macklemore and wife Tricia Davis’ first child together.
How cute!
Actress Tiffany Hines has been casted to play Toni Braxton in an upcoming Lifetime biopic.
The biopic, titled Un-Break My Heart, will be executive produced by Braxton herself, along with several others. Will you be tuning in?
Seth Rogen got jokes.
The comedian stopped by Jimmy Fallon‘s Tonight Show to talk about his Alzheimer’s foundation and how they’ll be throwing James Franco a bar mitzvah. Rogen went on to mention his first idea, which was to circumcise Franco but they’re going with the bar mitzvah option instead.
Stay tuned.
Last night, Miley Cyrus took over the hosting duties for Saturday Night Live‘s season premiere.
The outspoken singer opened up her monologue by poking fun at herself. She also took a stroll down memory lane, bringing up some of Hollywood’s biggest trendsetters.
Watch the footage above.
SOURCE: People, Gossip Cop, Essence, E! Online | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Instagram
SEE MORE:
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis “Growing Up (Sloane’s Song)” Feat. Ed Sheeran (NEW MUSIC)
Miley Cyrus’ VMA Nip Slip Prompted Many FCC Complaints, These Are The Funniest Ones
Miley Cyrus Poses For Terry Richardson (PHOTOS)
Source:Terrys Diary
1 of 15
1. Miley Cyrus & Terry Richardson
Source:Terrys Diary
2 of 15
2. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
3 of 15
3. Miley Cyrus and her puppy pose for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys DIary
4 of 15
4. Miley Cyrus and her puppy pose for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
5 of 15
5. Miley Cyrus and pup pose for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
6 of 15
6. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry RIchardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
7 of 15
7. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
8 of 15
8. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
9 of 15
9. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
10 of 15
10. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
11 of 15
11. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
12 of 15
12. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
13 of 15
13. MIley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
14 of 15
14. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
Source:Terrys Diary
15 of 15
15. Miley Cyrus poses for Terry Richardson.
What’s Happening In Hip-Pop: Macklemore Shares Adorable Photo With His Daughter… And More was originally published on globalgrind.com