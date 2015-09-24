CLOSE
So Beautiful
The Women of Empire: Season 2 Upgrades the Style of Cookie Lyons & the Ladies

If Empire Season 1 was full of build up and character development, then the first episode of Season 2 let’s us know it’s all about the action.  Last night we were reunited with Luscious and the Lyons Family…but most importantly, the return of Cookie and the ladies of Empire style. They served us with some designer realness!

Last season had Cookie in a 80’s animal print time warp from spending 17 years in jail.  Still love those door knocker earrings, though!

Image via Instagram

Image via Instagram

This season promises more upscale and eccentric designer looks.

Anna Wintour, fashion royalty, raved about the fashion on the show while being interviewed on the new-Vogue podcast, hosted by Andre Leon Tally.

“Back when Empire aired, I started to hear the drum beats from the fashion world that this was a show everyone was involved in, and loved, and was enjoying.[…]It certainly has a lot of fun with fashion. I thought it was covering a lot of modern culture in a very interesting and honest and moving and emotional way.”

~ Anna Wintour, Editor-in-Chief, American Vogue

…and the fashion community is definitely having fun with season 2.  Tom Ford and Gucci are both name dropped within the first five minutes.

We start the episode with star-studded cameos; fashion lovers rejoicing when they saw Andre Leon Talley (in Tom Ford).

Andre Leon Talley Empire appearance in Tom Ford

Twitter loves ALT

Images via Twitter.

….who shades Cookie for wearing a “last season” Gucci dress (Fall 2013 to be exact).

Gucci Fall 2013 Runway || Image via Instagram

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) performing at the #FreeLuscious concert in Gucci || Image via Instagram

ALT shading cookie

Image via Twitter

Still, Cookie slays and steals a scene wearing a denim and metallic Moschino jacket from the FW 2015 collection…

Moschino FW 2015 Jacket as modeled by Lexi Boling || Image via Instagram

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) wears the Moschino FW 2015 jacket to visit Luscious in jail || Image via Instagram ||

Those chunky gold statement necklaces are everything!

Even Cookie’s assistant, Porsha, has stepped up her fashion game in this sporty dress that’s a Mary Katrantzou x Adidas collaboration.

Porsha (Ta'Rhonda Jones) steps up her fashion game || Image via Instagram

Mary Katrantzou x Adidas Collaboration || Image via Mary Katrantzou website

Don’t let Anika’s twerking in a sweater set fool you (or not?). She’s wearing a white Gucci ribbed viscose dress with matching cardigan retailing for $2635.00.

Boo Boo Kitty (Grace Gealey) in a Gucci white viscose ribbed cardigan and matching dress || Image via Instagram

Gucci viscose ribbed cardigan retails $1130.00 || Image via Polyvore

Gucci viscose ribbed dress retails $1505.00 || Image via Polyvore ||

Anika sweater set better

Becky (Gabourey Sidibe), no longer an assistant, but head of A&R, steps up her game with new hair, bright bold colors, and more tailored looks. The tan and black dress she wore is via Eloquii and was altered with sleeves for the show.

Eloquii "Maggie" dress retails $119.90 || Image via Twitter

Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) handling business as Head of A&R for Empire Records in style || Image via Twitter

Whose style evolution are you most excited to watch? What designers do you want Cookie and the ladies of Empire to rock?

Cookie Lyons (Taraji P. Henson) and billionaire investor, Mimi Whiteman (Marisa Tomei)

Cookie Lyons (Taraji P. Henson) and billionaire investor, Mimi Whiteman (Marisa Tomei)                                  || Image via Instagram ||

