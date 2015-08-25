via HNHH.com

“The number of questionable life decisions Chris Brown has made now hovers somewhere in the hundreds, and while many of them are too horrible to find humor in, he’s also given people plenty of reason to laugh at his expense. His latest “WTF” move is one of the latter.

Announced to the world via a since-deleted Instagram post (I wonder what that comment section looked like), Breezy just got a huge tattoo on the back of his head. Somewhat resembling the face of the historic Venus De Milo statue, the tat takes up almost half of the back of the singer’s head, and required him to shave off a good deal of his hair.”

Chris Brown Gets Huge Tattoo On The Back Of His Head [PICS]

Written By: Mr. Peter Parker Posted August 25, 2015

