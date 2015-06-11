℅ 2DBZ.com

“Chance the Rapper hasn’t stopped giving kids of his city a chance to be kids. From his Open Mike concerts to hosting free show after free show in Chicago, Chance continues the tradition by putting together a free festival for the youth of the city.

The “Teens in the Park” Fest, or TIP Fest, will take place June 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the FirstMerit Band Pavilion on Northerly Island in Chicago and will feature performances from Donnie Trumpet, DLow, Logan and more “talent curated by Chance the Rapper.” There were also be a slew of activities hosted and sponsored by multiple art and music insititutes and foundations from around the city. Check the full lineup and event details on the festival’s website. If you’re in Chicago, enjoy one of your summer days with Chance and his friends. Maybe you’ll see a live-action performance of the “Sunday Candy” video. Who knows.

Youth ages 13 to 24 are welcome, along with parents who want to chaperone teens. You can register for the festival on LiveNation. Parents must register online before the festival.”

Check out Chance’s claim to fame, his critically acclaimed mix tape “Acid Rap”..

Chance The Rapper Is Throwing A Festival For Teens In Chicago was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Written By: Mr. Peter Parker Posted June 11, 2015

