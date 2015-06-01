Lil Wayne Allegedly Spit at Referees During a Basketball Game

Lil Wayne is a fan of sports. There’s usually some type of sports reference in his projects, and he even made a whole (really good) song inspired by SportsCenter. As sports fanatics are wont to do, Lil Wayne got a little crazy over a contest over the weekend.

And it was a charity game. Not an NBA Finals matchup or anything of similar stakes. A charity game. Lil Wayne was at one in St. Louis and thought the referee was making some bad calls. Instead of being diplomatic, Lil Wayne was caught on camera charging at one of the referees. He also allegedly spit at one.

People eventually separated Weezy from the ref. It’s looking like the Cash Money situation is really making him irritable, aye?

