CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home

Alex Holley Says There Are Still Passengers Of Amtrak 188 Not Accounted For [Exclusive Interview]

0 reads
Leave a comment
Amtrak train crash philadelphia

Source: Win McNamee / Getty

Al B Sylk took some time to talk to Alex Holley from Fox29 about Amtrak train 188’s derailment and Mayor Nutter’s press conference. During the interview, Alex say that there are still some passengers who need to be accounted for. Check out the interview below..

Amtrak Train Crash Philadelphia

Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia

12 photos Launch gallery

Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia

Continue reading Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia

Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia

Alex Holley Says There Are Still Passengers Of Amtrak 188 Not Accounted For [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hot1079philly.com

Al B Sylk , Alex Holley , Amtrak 188 , Amtrak train crash , Amtrak train crash philadelphia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
5 items
Celebrities Who Died In 2019
 17 hours ago
02.07.19
Louis Farrakhan Inducted Into Omega Psi Phi Fraternity…
 23 hours ago
02.07.19
Boxer Rocky Lockridge Dead At 60
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Chris Brown Listening Party For 'Royalty'
Chris Brown Challenges Offset To ‘Fight Me’ Over…
 1 day ago
02.07.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close