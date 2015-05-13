0 reads Leave a comment
Al B Sylk took some time to talk to Alex Holley from Fox29 about Amtrak train 188’s derailment and Mayor Nutter’s press conference. During the interview, Alex say that there are still some passengers who need to be accounted for. Check out the interview below..
Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia
12 photos Launch gallery
Photos From Amtrak Train Crash In Philadelphia
1. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 1 of 12
2. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 2 of 12
3. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 3 of 12
4. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 4 of 12
5. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 5 of 12
6. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 6 of 12
7. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 7 of 12
8. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 8 of 12
9. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 9 of 12
10. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 10 of 12
11. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 11 of 12
12. Amtrak Train Crash In PhiladelphiaSource:Getty 12 of 12
Alex Holley Says There Are Still Passengers Of Amtrak 188 Not Accounted For [Exclusive Interview] was originally published on hot1079philly.com
comments – add yours