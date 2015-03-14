Tyga Gets A Bit More Vocal About His Feelings For Kylie Jenner On Instagram

Has Tyga finally come clean on his so-called “friendship” with Kylie Jenner? You decide. The rapper made Instagram users wonder if he spilled the beans one of the worst kept secret romances out there. Last night, Tyga hopped on IG and posted a picture of Kylie where he remarked in the caption:

Certain things catch your eye, but only few capture the heart.

Last month, Kylie’s brother-in-law Kanye West, confirmed the 17-year-old’s relationship with the 25-year-old Tyga, when Ye stopped by The Breakfast Club. During the interview, Yeezy was asked about his thoughts on the duo dating, where he quipped:

I think he got in early, I think he was smart. They are closer in age than a lot of relationships that I know. I knew Tyga was smart.

Yes, 25 is sho’ nuff close in age to 17. Later that week, Tyga denied being involved with Kylie when he and Chris Brown stopped by The Breakfast Club to promote their album and tour. Tyga insisted to the radio hosts he and the youngest Jenner were only friend and he didn’t split from fiancée Blac Chyna after his ex’s BFF Amber Rose blew the lid off his status with Kylie the previous week. Tyga remarked:

I’m not dating Kylie, I just want to get that out of the way. I want to be clear to everybody that I didn’t leave my family to be with Kylie. That’s ridiculous.

