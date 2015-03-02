Hear The Official Version Of Kanye West’s “All Day”

Kanye West’s “All Day” has been a highly discussed track since the Chicago emcee/producer/designer unleashed its debut at the BRIT Awards.

The track is a hard-hitting banger that matches Kanye up with Allan Kingdom and Theophilus London. It’s an aggressive release, perhaps differentiating itself from “Only One,” “FourFiveSeconds” or “Wolves,” tracks Kanye unveiled earlier this year.

All of these songs are expected to end up on the heavily anticipated release of So Help Me God, Kanye’s upcoming album, which was announced over the weekend.

Listen to “All Day” below.

