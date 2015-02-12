Demetria McKinney Reveals Why She Kept Her Relationship With Roger Bobb A Secret For So Long [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Although Demetria McKinney is a newcomer to the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” clan, she’s made it known that she’s not one to be messed with. After her feud with Phaedra on what was probably the most hilarious episode ever, she sat down with us to discuss her thoughts on Claudia and Nene, her fight with Phaedra, why she decided to join reality television and her highly talked about relationship with Roger Bobb.

“Coming on the show and owning my relationship with Roger Bobb…has it been accomplished? I think Yes. It was for me. It wasn’t for anybody else,” the reality star told us in an exclusive interview. You may be wondering why, after eight years, you’re just hearing about their relationship… Demetria has a perfectly good explanation.

“[Roger] hired me as Janine on ‘House Of Payne.’ He has been an instrumental part of that and in no way shape or form did I want to jeopardize that, but honey that chocolate kept calling. That’s why we kept it so quiet.”

Demetria also got into a heated argument with cast mate Phaedra Parks and doesn’t regret hitting her below the belt.

“Do I think I was a bit harsh on Phaedra?” Find out her answer below:

