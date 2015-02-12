Love and Hip Hop Atlanta reality star Joseline Hernandez is out in the world thinking that she was the inspiration for Empire’s Cookie. Really.

“I know Cookie been taking some lessons from me. I mean, where do you think she get it from? That ain’t all her character, that’s Joseline Hernandez’s character, honey. I know it for a fact. Shout out to Miss Cookie though,” she said.

In other Joseline, Stevie J news, the couple stopped to talk to cameras after visiting court where Stevie faced a judge over back child support payments, yesterday. Instead of taking responsibility for his non-payments, he kinda blamed his children and said, “they go through a check really quick.”

Joseline Hernandez Thinks She Inspired Cookie’s Character On ‘Empire’ was originally published on theurbandaily.com

