Is Jay Z Buying Hot 97!?!

YOOOOOOOO! The reason why Funkmaster Flex is heated has become apparent. It seems like Jay Z is looking to buy Hot 97 with a crew of investors. Originally we thought it was because of some Dipset sort of beef, but no. We had heard there were jokes and innuendoes about this Jay buying Hot but MediaTakeOut is saying it is true.

According to a ROCK SOLID SOURCE – Shawn “Jay Z” Carter along with a group of investors that includes NY Knicks star Carmelo Anthony are currently NEGOTIATING TO BUY Hot 97 radio station. Talks are still early, but we’re told that both sides have HIRED LAWYERS and INVESTMENT BANKERS – and are serious in getting a deal done.

Wow – this is going to be BIG NEWS for the city of New York. We guess Funkmaster Flex doesn’t like the idea of Jigga owning the station . . .

Source: MTO / AllHipHop

Written By: Paigion Posted January 19, 2015

