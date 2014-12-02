Nicki Minaj Matches Pop Icon’s Record

Young Money’s Nicki Minaj has something to brag about these days after reportedly tying pop icon Madonna for the most singles on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.

According to reports, Nicki currently has 56 Hot 100 singles to her name.

Another passing of the torch is imminent on the Billboard charts. Nicki Minaj has tied Madonna’s and Dionne Warwick‘s record for most singles on the Hot 100 chart, the music trade publication reports. The trio are tied for third place at 56 singles each. They are surpassed only by Taylor Swift, in second place with 66 singles, and Aretha Franklin, who leads with 73. (BET) Additional Cred: SOHH / Follow Me @therealpaigion on Twitter/IG

Written By: Paigion Posted December 1, 2014

