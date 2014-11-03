CLOSE
Nicki Minaj Set’s The Internet On Fire Once Again

Nicki Minaj has a way with social media and she managed to work her fans into a frenzy, encouraging them to trend #ThePinkprintAlbumCover Sunday.

Initially the album art for The Pinkprint was to be released on Monday, but she dropped it early. Apparently, the art was created by Kanye West’s creative team. On Instagram, the YMCMB rapper stated that this was for the deluxe album.

The Pinkprint is slated for release on December 15, 2014.

See it below.

nicki-minaj-pinkprint

 

