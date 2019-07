Damn looks like there is trouble brewing over at YMCMB! Rapper Tyga took to twitter with his frustrations about the label and how they are holding his album hostage. I guess Nicki Minaj wasn’t feeling the shade so she hit that unfollow button ASAP! Is this the beginning of the end for Young Money?!

