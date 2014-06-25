CLOSE
#Watch | Trey Songz – “Change Your Mind”

Source | Rap-Up

Just in time for summer, Trey Songz celebrates the pretty girls all around the world in the feel-good video for “Change Your Mind.” The ladies’ man posts up at a rooftop party in New York City and parties the night away with his homies and plenty of beautiful ladies.

You can now stream his album Trigga in its entirety featuring Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Mila J, and more.

Feeling it?

#Video , Change Your Mind , Music , trey songz

