9 O'Clock News
Drake Takes Bottle From Deray Davis at Day Party (Video)

Drake is at it again! I’m not sure if this was a joke or what, but either way it was funny as hell! In the video, Comedian Deray Davis can be seen getting a bottle that he thought was his at a Day Party. Seconds later Drake reaches over his shoulder and claims the bottle LOL! Deray’s Instagram post read  “When u think Sumbody sent YOU a bottle.. But.. @champagnePapi #thisReallyHappened #damnitDrake #LightOnLightCrime #AlchoholInterception #N*ggaHEmadeIT #killedMyEgo #IDrInkAceAnyway #deRayDays.” Watch the video below.

Photos
