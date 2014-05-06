Love & Hip Hop RECAP! Did Nikko Leak That Sex Tape (POLL)

WOW! is all I can say! My Love and Hip Hop ATL Reality show fans what you think??? Missed it, lets recap…
1) Stevie J and Joseline are… married?
2) Rasheeda and Kirk Frost are back together… sort of.
3) Sex tape time!
4) Waka Flocka Flame shows up.
5) Scrappy dates a Bambi
Karlie Redd and Yung Joc are not yet introduced. And we don’t hear anything from Benzinoyet. Erica is dating, too, but we don’t meet him.
Number of Springer-like fights: zero! We’re just warming up here, folks. Read more here: http://radiotvtalk.blog.ajc.com/2014/05/05/love-hip-hop-atlanta-recap-third-season-first-episode/
