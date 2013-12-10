Deion Sanders Fired By School He Co-Founded … Again!

If Deion Sanders wasn’t so damn rich, and didn’t have such a beautiful girlfriend, we’d probably feel sorry for him right now.

For the second time in three months, the school he co–founded has shown him the door.

Yep, dude has been fired again.

But alas, its not like he needs the job – though that’s besides the point. We’re sure he feels its a matter of principle.

Prime Prep Academy announced the firing on Dec. 3, two days after the Dallas Morning News reported that questions over the charter school’s finances were attracting the attention of the state’s educationdepartment, which hasn’t started any investigation — yet. The Morning News states:

“The Texas Education Agency is aware of various issues surrounding Prime Prep Academy,” said spokeswoman DeEtta Culbertson in a written statement.

