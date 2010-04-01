CLOSE
Hott Off the Wire: Wade Asks for Sole Custody of His 2 Sons

Dwyane Wade wants sole custody of his two sons, saying in court filings that his estranged wife cannot “be considered a fit and proper person” to raise their children.

 Wade may decide not to play in this summer’s world championships in order to spend more time with his sons, ages 8 and 2.

Documents obtained by The Associated Press detail what the star Miami Heat guard cites as reasons for custody, including allegations against Siohvaughn Wade that include threatening behavior, extramarital affairs, abusive parenting methods and unwillingness to let Wade see his children.

Siohvaughn Wade’s attorneys did not immediately return a call seeking comment. The custody pleas are to be presented in court Friday in Chicago.

The couple separated in August 2007.

