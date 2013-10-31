Tri State “Trick Or Treat” Tonight

0 reads Leave a comment
The forecast in the Tri State is calling for some pretty spooky weather this evening. The temperature will drop to 57 after the sun sets, windy and thunder storms. But you can still have some fun with the family tonight! Several local malls are handing out candy and treats! See below or click here for the complete list. Have fun and be safe!
- Eastgate Mall 5-7pm for kids 1-12
- Northgate Mall 4-7pm
- Florence Mall 6-8pm
Your thoughts?
Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”
On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs
Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am
On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm
Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101
Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours