Tri State “Trick Or Treat” Tonight

The forecast in the Tri State is calling for some pretty spooky weather this evening. The temperature will drop to 57 after the sun sets, windy and thunder storms. But you can still have some fun with the family tonight! Several local malls are handing out candy and treats! See below or click here for the complete list. Have fun and be safe!

Eastgate Mall 5-7pm for kids 1-12

Northgate Mall 4-7pm

Florence Mall 6-8pm

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: