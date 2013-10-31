CLOSE
Tri State “Trick Or Treat” Tonight

HALLOWEEN SAFTEY TIPS FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! (thumbnail)The forecast in the Tri State is calling for some pretty spooky weather this evening. The temperature will drop to 57 after the sun sets, windy and thunder storms. But you can still have some fun with the family tonight! Several local malls are handing out candy and treats! See below or click here for the complete list. Have fun and be safe!

  • Eastgate Mall 5-7pm for kids 1-12
  • Northgate Mall 4-7pm
  • Florence Mall 6-8pm

 

