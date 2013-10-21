CLOSE
National
Home

August Alsina Turns Down This Pop Princess! [Exclusive]

4 reads
Leave a comment

August Alsina is one of the hottest new artists in the game right now.  With a hit single and a new highly anticipated EP on the shelves, he definitely is winning.  Now every female fan wants to know who August Alsina is dating.  Is it someone in the industry?  Is it a round the way girl?  Well August Alsina checked in with our sister station in Columbus Power 107.5  to give the scoop on his love life.  Don’t miss what August Alsina had to say when asked about dating pop princes Rihanna.

RELATED:  August Alsina Teams Up With Trey Songs & Chris Brown For A Steamy ‘I Luv This Sh*t’ (Remix)

RELATED:  Rihanna Kicked Out Of Abu Dhabi Mosque For Photo Shoot

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

 

RECENT UPDATES

August Alsina , August Alsina dating , August Alsina Rihanna , rihanna

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 9 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close