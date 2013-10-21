CLOSE
New Music
HomeNew Music

Press Play> Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton “As” [New Music]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Its been a long time coming for The Best Man Holiday ! Everyone’s favorite cast of actors returns to the big screen, November 15th. The comedy/drama film stars Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and more. We’ve got a preview of what to expect on the upcoming sound track. The holiday disc features Fantasia, R. Kelly, Monica, Charlie Wilson and others will be available in stores on the 29th. Get on your musical quest and enjoy!

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

Anthony Hamilton , Charlie Wilson , fantasia , Marsha Ambrosius , r kelly , The Best Man Soundtrack

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
7 items
Drunken Desserts: Tempt Your Tastebuds with These Tequila-Spiked…
 9 hours ago
07.24.19
9 items
#BlackTwitter Is Pulling Up To The Harriet Tubman…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
15 items
Teen Struggle Rapper Tay K Gets 55 Years…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
16 items
DaBaby & Megan Thee Stallion Snapped On 1st…
 1 day ago
07.24.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close