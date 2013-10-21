Press Play> Marsha Ambrosius & Anthony Hamilton “As” [New Music]

Its been a long time coming for The Best Man Holiday ! Everyone’s favorite cast of actors returns to the big screen, November 15th. The comedy/drama film stars Taye Diggs, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut, Terrence Howard and more. We’ve got a preview of what to expect on the upcoming sound track. The holiday disc features Fantasia, R. Kelly, Monica, Charlie Wilson and others will be available in stores on the 29th. Get on your musical quest and enjoy!

Your thoughts?

Jade West “Always On a Musical Quest”

On-Air Personality/Producer/Public Affairs

Producer of the Russ Parr Morning Show M-F 6-10am

On-Air Sunday’s 10-2pm

Follow me on Twitter @jadewest101

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: