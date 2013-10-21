Cee lo Charged With A Felony!!!

Cee lo Green will be cleared of the sexual assault charge! The woman claimed he slipped a drug in her drink and sexually assaulting her. However, TMZ found that he and this woman had an ongoing relationship and had already been intimate. The Voice judge will be charged with a felony with furnishing the drug, ecstasy. Get the full story here.

Your Thoughts?

“The Russ Parr Morning Show”

Monday- Friday 6-10am & Saturday’s- 8-10am

Follow Russ Parr on Twitter @RussParrShow

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: