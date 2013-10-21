CLOSE
Cee lo Charged With A Felony!!!

Cee lo Green will be cleared of the sexual assault charge! The woman claimed he slipped a drug in her drink and sexually assaulting her. However, TMZ found that he and this woman had an ongoing relationship and had already been intimate.  The Voice judge will be charged with a felony with furnishing the drug, ecstasy. Get the full story here.   

 

