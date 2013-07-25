CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Police Are Checking For Second Suspect On The East Cleveland Murders

Source: http://www.newsnet5.com/

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police are continuing to investigate if  anyone else is involved in the case of three women’s bodies found wrapped in  trash bags in a neighborhood.

“We are following up leads of a possible additional suspect but nothing has  been verified as of yet,” police told NewsChannel5 Thursday.

East Cleveland Det. Sgt. Scott Gardener said officers have not made any more  arrests in the case at this time but want to make sure there are no other suspects.

Wednesday, police were investigating leads in Mansfield, where Gardener said  nothing was found.

Michael Madison remains the sole suspect in custody in connection with the  deaths of Angela Deskins, Shetisha Sheeley and Shirellda Terry.

Madison has been charged with charged with three counts each of kidnapping  and aggravated murder. He is currently being held on $6 million bond.

Michael Madison

