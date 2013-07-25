Source:|http://www.newsnet5.com/

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio – East Cleveland police are continuing to investigate if anyone else is involved in the case of three women’s bodies found wrapped in trash bags in a neighborhood.

“We are following up leads of a possible additional suspect but nothing has been verified as of yet,” police told NewsChannel5 Thursday.

East Cleveland Det. Sgt. Scott Gardener said officers have not made any more arrests in the case at this time but want to make sure there are no other suspects.

Wednesday, police were investigating leads in Mansfield, where Gardener said nothing was found.

Michael Madison remains the sole suspect in custody in connection with the deaths of Angela Deskins, Shetisha Sheeley and Shirellda Terry.

Madison has been charged with charged with three counts each of kidnapping and aggravated murder. He is currently being held on $6 million bond.

Police Are Checking For Second Suspect On The East Cleveland Murders was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com