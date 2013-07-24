CLOSE
9 O'Clock News
Home9 O'Clock News

Bill Clinton Sings Blurred Lines

0 reads
Leave a comment

You know Bill Clinton has always had a love for music and he proves it once again with Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines. Check it out below

Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!

 

RECENT UPDATES

Bill Clinton Sings Blurred Lines was originally published on hot1079philly.com

bill clinton , Blurred Lines , Robin Thicke

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion Describes “Hot Girl Summer”
 2 hours ago
07.17.19
“Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2” Gets…
 3 hours ago
07.17.19
Rick Ross Announces “Port Of Miami 2” Release…
 3 hours ago
07.17.19
Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner Might Be Planning…
 3 hours ago
07.17.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close