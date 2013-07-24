0 reads Leave a comment
You know Bill Clinton has always had a love for music and he proves it once again with Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines. Check it out below
Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
RECENT UPDATES
- 9 Signs That You May Listen To Too Much Rap Music
- Police Ordered to Give Stripper Her Million Dollars!
- Lamar Odom’s Jump Off Won’t Stop Dishing Dirt On Their “Relationship”
- DRIVE AT 5 RECAP MIX 7/23/2013
- Chris Brown Pleads Not Guilty In L.A. Hit & Run Case
- BEY & HOV BOYCOT FLORIDA?
- EXCLUSIVE: Joseline Hernandez Shows Off Her Wedding Ring And Makes A Big Announcement [VIDEO]
Bill Clinton Sings Blurred Lines was originally published on hot1079philly.com
comments – add yours