Couple Leaves 9-Month Old Baby In Hot Car To Hit Up Sex Shop! [Video]

0 reads Leave a comment
Like The Wiz on Facebook to stay updated with the latest breaking, entertainment news and original interviews!
Recent Updates
- Is The New Willow Smith Video “Summer Fling” Too Grown For A 12-Year-Old Girl?
- DRIVE AT 5 RECAP 7/9/2013
- FLASHBACK MIX RECAP 7/9/2013
- NFL Star With A Gun Runs From Police ! No It’s Not OJ Or Aaron Hernandez!!(VIDEO)
- Mos Def’s Top 5 Acts Of Protest
- Trey Songz – Sensational
- WTH: Wife Caught On Tape Plotting Husband’s Death With Fake Hitman [VIDEO]
Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – add yours